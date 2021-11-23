Local Navy officer arrested on sex trafficking charges in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - A Chesapeake man is charged with sex trafficking.

Charles Cranston, Jr. faces a felony charge of sex trafficking to receive money. The Navy has confirmed to News 3 that Cranston is a Navy Officer.

We reached out to the Navy for comment on the arrest and they responded:

“We can confirm Lt. Cmdr. Charles Cranston was taken into custody by the Henrico Police Department on Nov. 18. The Navy takes this matter seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. For questions regarding the investigation, please contact the Henrico Police Department.”

He was booked into the Henrico County Jail on November 18.

His next court date is on December 10.

