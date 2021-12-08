Man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor after sting involving Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. - News 3 Investigates is learning more about a human trafficking case with ties to Hampton Roads.

News 3 Investigates has taken an in-depth look at human trafficking in Hampton Roads and beyond.

A North Carolina man, Anthony Jermaine Foman, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and transportation of child pornography after a sting involving the Hampton Police Division in December 2020.

Foman’s sentencing is set for January in Norfolk, where he faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.

“It was an eye-opener,” HPD Officer Wesley Quillin told News 3. ”I think it’s people not knowing what to look for, and then parents not knowing what their kids are doing. With our victim, she was met on a social media website. He basically befriended her.”

One resource is the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888.

News 3 Investigator Zak Dahlheimer talks in-depth with Hampton officers about the case and the issue of human trafficking at large, as well as resources for human trafficking survivors.

You can catch this story on News 3 at 11.

