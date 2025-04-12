Man who had charges dismissed for giving child AirTag at VB Wegman's arrested again for alleged stalking

Connor Land, the former cashier at the Virginia Beach Wegman's who was charged after he gave an AirTag to a young girl and her mother during checkout, is back in jail accused of stalking another woman in Virginia Beach.

In late March, WTKR reported that previous charges were dismissed against a former Wegman's employee who admitted to giving an AirTag to a 7-year-old girl as she and her mother were leaving the Virginia Beach store back in July of 2023.

The judge dismissed the misdemeanor charge of attempted unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device over the Commonwealth's objection.

Watch: New law designed to protect people with autism used for man who gave child AirTag

New law designed to protect autistic people used for man who gave child AirTag

Land's attorney had argued that his actions were a result of his autism.

Over the course of a year, Land and his attorney checked in with the courts five times and due to his good behavior, the charge was dismissed.

Friday, Land was arrested again for stalking a woman and is currently being held inside the Virginia Beach jail.

WTKR spoke to a woman who said last week she got a protective order out against Land.

She claims he allegedly followed her in his car to a Dollar General store then followed her home and knocked on her door on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch: No jail time for VB Wegman's cashier who gave girl AirTag in stickers

No jail time for Virginia Beach Wegmans cashier who gave 7-year-old girl AirTag in stickers

She said he came back to her house at 4 o’clock and then again at around 6 o’clock saying he wanted to be friends with her. She said she called the police twice that day on him.

The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team first reported on the case after uncovering court records that showed the mother found the AirTag mixed in with stickers in July of 2023.

During his trial, Land, testified that he gave the child the AirTag because he was interested in the mother romantically, and said he understood his behavior was inappropriate.

The judge called it one of the "strangest cases" he had seen in 40 years and ruled that Land's actions were a result of his autism.

Instead of jail time, the judge gave Land a deferred finding, which placed him on probation for a year as he and his lawyer, Kristin Paulding conducted five court check-ins.

Paulding said he has been progressing and thriving.

The defense attorney said she was "thrilled" that the statute, designed to help people with autism, was available in this case — it allowed for the deferred finding.

Watch: WTKR puts AirTag technology to the test

After Wegmans cashier tracks customer with AirTag, we put the tech to the test

"He was very glad that his case was used in order to kind of shed awareness about autism, and he continues to be apologetic for everything that happened last year," Paulding said.

She said he never wanted anyone to get hurt and that he is currently doing well.

However, both the mother of the child and another woman who had previously obtained a protective order against Land told News 3 they were horrified by the judge's decision to not give him any jail time.

They both said they felt like the justice system failed them.

Land will likely having a hearing on Monday for the new stalking charges.