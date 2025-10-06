Navy sailor extorted for $4,700 after using dating app in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A U.S. Navy sailor was extorted for thousands of dollars after connecting with someone on the dating app Tinder in a case that highlights the growing threat of online scams, authorities tell WTKR News 3.

A search warrant filed in the case reveals the sailor believed he was messaging with a 20-year-old woman named “Daisy”.

The warrant states she sent him two nude pictures, and the two continued to text.

The sailor then received a call from a man pretending to be a Norfolk police officer, and then another man claiming to be Daisy’s dad.

Watch related: With rise in sextortion cases, experts say just don't send nude photos

Amid rise in sextortion cases, experts share serious warning: don't send nudes

The "dad" told the sailor that “Daisy” was only 15 years old.

The men claimed the girl was in the hospital after trying to harm herself when the "father" caught her taking the photos.

They told the sailor that if he paid for half of her medical expenses, they would not involve the courts and he would not get in trouble.

Fearful of getting arrested, it states the sailor paid the suspects more than $4,700.

Jeff Lurie, a retired police lieutenant who reviewed the case details. warned that scammers are using technology to disguise their voices and create local phone numbers to appear more credible.

"Nowadays, you could go online, and in five minutes, create a phone number," Lurie said.

Watch related: Two child sextortion cases under investigation

2 child sextortion cases in Hampton Roads under investigation

Virginia Beach Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing and said no arrests have been made, but the case has been classified as extortion.

According to court records, this is not an isolated incident: So far in 2025, there have been 63 reported extortion cases involving both adults and children in Virginia Beach.

Lurie said a threat with a time element is a good warning sign that the people may not be who they say they are.

"If someone is creating a sense of urgency and forcing your hand on, 'Hurry up and get this money, I need it by such and such time, or this is going to happen'... that's more than likely a red flag," he said.

Experts advise caution when meeting people online and warn against sending money to anyone you don't know personally.

"Don't pay them, shut it down, block them right away, take screenshots of everything, and send it to law enforcement," said Meredith Williams of Samaritan House.