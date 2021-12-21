Northam grants pardon to man given a life sentence for non-violent York County robbery

RICHMOND, Va. - Time is running out for Governor Northam to issue any pardons before his term expires in January and Glenn Youngkin takes office.

Northam has issued a pardon for Lawrence Stephens and News 3 has confirmed that Northam is considering other cases investigated by our Investigative team.

A pardon is a decision that allows a person to be relieved of some or all the legal consequences resulting from their criminal conviction.

Lawrence was 18-years-old when he pleaded guilty to a robbery in York County in the early 2000's. No one was seriously hurt or killed in the robbery, but he was sentenced to life in prison. He will now soon be a free man.

A Portsmouth man, Ronald Davis, was sentenced to 80 years in prison when he was 18-years-old. Davis pleaded guilty to a string of robberies in 1997 that didn't result in any injuries or deaths. The prosecutor in his case, as well as several state leaders, are supporting his efforts for a pardon.

News 3 has recently extensively reported on Brian Faulcon.

The former basketball coach was convicted of robbing a pizza delivery woman in 2012. He's always maintained his innocence.

We learned that the DNA evidence does not connect Faulcon to the crime. The black gun he legally owned also did not match the silver gun the victim described to police.

Police lawfully destroyed evidence in a separate robbery case that Faulcon believes could have helped him. Faulcon's family held a rally to support his effort over the weekend,

“We do have some time, and we’re praying that he will be home for Christmas,” Brian’s mother, Cynthia Faulcon, told News 3.

News 3 is working to learn when Northam will make his final decision about who else he might pardon before he leaves office.

