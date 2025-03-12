Texas man accused of threatening Norfolk bank execs with machete, gasoline over $500 debt

NORFOLK, Va. — A Texas man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to attack a Norfolk executive team with a machete and gasoline over an outstanding debt he claims he doesn't owe.

According to court records, Taylor Bullard of Houston is accused of sending an email to an executive team at a bank's corporate office in Norfolk back in December.

Federal prosecutors state that in an email, Bullard allegedly wrote, "Call me before I show up to one of locations with a machete and gasoline. You have ruined my ability to buy a home. I'm 34 with a $100K+ job and it's time I target the people and companies that have ruined by ability to live the life I deserve. I will be coming after your executive team personally. Please call me before I do things that are unforgivable and will make your executive team question their life choices."

Crime analyst Richard James emphasized that such threats should be taken very seriously.

Law enforcement take threats very seriously the wake of a recent incident in New York City where a 26-year-old is accused of gunning down the United Healthcare CEO, reportedly expressing disdain for corporate America.

"The concern is if I'm a law-enforcement agency and I'm aware of the threats against a particular business or a person and don't take the appropriate action and someone does get hurt - Does any responsibility fall on the law-enforcement agency who had that particular information? The short answer is yes," James said.

Prosecutors allege this is not the first time authorities have had to investigate Bullard.

In 2017, they accuse him of threatening to release anthrax at an event, and in 2022, they allege he left a voicemail threatening to shoot up a drive-through and damage an ATM at another company.

Bullard was arrested on Dec. 20, 2024 and charged with one count of sending threatening interstate communications.

He is currently out on bond in Texas, and his next hearing is scheduled for April 1 at the Norfolk federal courthouse.

His lawyer would not comment about the case. Court records outline how his lawyer is working to get the indictment dismissed.

"The government’s prosecution of Mr. Bullard for communicating something short of a 'true threat' is inconsistent with the Fourth Circuit’s interpretation of § 875(c) and violates Mr. Bullard’s First Amendment right to free speech," according to the documents.

