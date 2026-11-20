What does a private investigator do?

You might initially think of trenchcoat-clad stock characters with magnifying glasses, camping out in their car on assignment from a suspicious spouse sure their CEO husband is cheating.

The truth is simultaneously more mundane and more exciting depending on the day. Undercover investigations in prison, a target on your back from discovering the truth, starting a neighborhood watch — anything and everything.

In this episode of True Crime 757, host Margaret Kavanagh is joined by Patrick Collis, the founder and president of Spartan Investigations, to discuss how he got started in the business, how he started his own business, and just what goes on in the life of a private investigator. In Collis's own words: "some of it's fun, some of it's crazy, some of it's suspenseful."

Watch the full episode here or at Youtube, or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

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