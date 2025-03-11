VA and NC law enforcement search for stolen equipment headed for Portsmouth

EMPORIA, Va. — Stolen equipment, cars, and trucks have become a lucrative business and a significant problem for communities nationwide.

The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team is delving into a case involving a multi-state manhunt for thieves involved in these crimes.

On Jan. 17, Virginia State Police attempted to pull over a driver in a pickup truck hauling a trailer with a tractor onboard in the 2100 block of Southampton Parkway in Emporia. The driver fled but left behind his phone, which showed driving directions to Portsmouth, according to a search warrant.

The truck had been stolen from Davie County, North Carolina, while the trailer and tractor were taken later that day in Iredell County, North Carolina.

According to Sheriff Darren Campbell from Iredell County, many of these incidents are organized crimes.

“They're in there quick and in a hurry. They know what they're going to do way before... They've done counter surveillance, they know what they want, and they know how to get it," Campbell said.

Sheriff Campbell indicated that there is a strong likelihood this stolen equipment was destined for a port for international shipment, but he says that’s still part of the investigation.

“Once they (large pieces of equipment) go in for service for the things, those VIN numbers are run... Obviously, if they're in or stolen, it's easy to track them, so they'd much rather have them leave the country on ships and in Conex boxes,” he added.

In a related investigation by WTKR News 3 back in November, Customs and Border Protection demonstrated how they locate stolen vehicles concealed in containers in Hampton Roads, along with various other stolen equipment.

“It’s not just as easy as pulling up saying, 'put it on the ship'... You have to have the cooperation with others involved,” Sheriff Campbell stated.

He further noted that these criminals are often organized, skilled, and operate with a concrete plan.

“It's obviously very lucrative. You have to have the experience to understand what you're moving because they're very specific,” he commented.

Sheriff Campbell mentioned that modern technology is playing a crucial role in aiding law enforcement's efforts to make arrests. He said they have the Flock system and many agencies work well together.

"A lot of your agents are able to work a lot closer together now that we have some of the newer technology, and it helps apprehend these people,” he explained.

Authorities say they're still looking for those involved with the stolen truck, trailer and tractor.