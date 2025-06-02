Former Kempsville teacher had record of 'disturbing' behavior before retiring, subsequent arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s been just over a month since Virginia Beach police arrested retired teacher Joseph Molineaux, 59, on the campus of Kempsville High School.

Molineaux taught physical education and coached sports teams in the district for years before formally retiring in lieu of dismissal in February 2023.

Police found multiple bladed weapons in his car when he was arrested at Kempsville, and court documents state that just a day earlier, he sent a threatening text message about how his pet dog is keeping him from “mowing down” the school’s administration with an AK-47 (a search warrant of his home uncovered two loaded AK-style assault weapons).

Since his April 25 arrest, WTKR News 3’s Investigative Team has uncovered disturbing allegations and charges against Molineaux — including a DUI arrest before he was hired by Virginia Beach City Public Schools, a student’s accusation during his time at Kempsville, and new charges he’s facing for possession of child sexual abuse material.

We’re now learning more after News 3 investigator Margaret Kavanagh obtained records through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Virginia Department of Education, which include several letters of reprimand from VBCPS leaders regarding Molineaux’s behavior that span decades during his employment.

Virginia Department of Education In a conference summary letter dated Jan. 23, 2023, Kempsville High School leaders write to Molineaux about job performance concerns. In the letter, administrators cite the numerous letters of reprimands and conference summary letters in his VBCPS personnel file.

Below is a timeline of allegations against Molineaux and his disciplinary record with VBCPS during his employment from August of 1999 to February of 2023:

1999 - Letter of reprimand for DUI conviction

One of the letters of reprimand for Molineaux referenced a previous letter regarding his DUI conviction in 1999. The circumstances of that letter are unclear, as it was not included in the records WTKR received through the FOIA request.

The DUI was mentioned on court documents related to Molineaux's recent arrest. A June 1998 article from The Daily Press notes that Molineaux, then a driver's ed teacher in York County, was sentenced to six months in prison for the DUI conviction.

Another Daily Press article from that year states Molineaux also taught physical education at Grafton Middle and High schools prior to that sentence.

Dec. 2005 - Makes profanity-filled call to Virginian-Pilot

On Dec. 16, 2005, during his time as an assistant football coach at Landstown High School, Molineaux made an anonymous phone call – later traced back to his phone – to The Virginian-Pilot that included profanity and “statements that may be construed as threatening," according to a letter of reprimand from the school’s principal.

The letter says in the call, Molineaux takes issue with an article about Landstown’s football team losing in the state championship, telling the Pilot to “stop printing that bulls**t that you print."

Toward the end of the call, Molineaux also said, according to the transcript, "You did mention the racial card, maybe you are racial?"

The principal at the time let Molineaux stay on as a coach, but the incident was documented as a formal reprimand.

April 2006 - Failure to carry out responsibilities as Special Education teacher

A letter of reprimand dated April 28, 2006 outlines how Molineaux failed to carry out responsibilities as a Special Education teacher at Landstown High School & Technology Academy. In the letter, the principal at the time says the IEP for one of Molineaux’s students was out of compliance. An IEP , or an Individualized Education Program, helps students with educational disabilities meet their learning needs.

This instance was not the first time Molineaux didn’t comply with regulations regarding his students, the letter states.

The letter also referenced ongoing issues with Molineaux’s attendance.

The letter states his actions “display a negative reflection on the competence and dedication of the Landstown High School staff and of Virginia Beach Public Schools in general.”

He was placed on an action plan for performance improvement and the incident was documented as a formal reprimand.

Sept. 2011 - “Inappropriate” profanity in gym locker room

On Sept. 23, 2011, a parent called to report that Molineaux had used inappropriate language towards boys who were changing for gym class in the Green Run High School locker room, according to a letter of reprimand dated Oct. 13, 2011. Both students and Molineaux confirmed that Molineaux used the word “motherf***ers” and spoke in an “overly angry tone towards the students," the letter states.

The Green Run principal wrote in the letter that Molineaux showed “lack of judgment,” adding that his “use of profanity towards the students in the locker room was inappropriate.” He was referred to an Employee Assistance Program counselor for sessions and the incident was documented as a formal reprimand.

Nov. 2021 - “Unprofessional, offensive and intrusive” texts to substitute teacher

In November 2021, Molineaux received a letter of reprimand accusing him of sexually harassing a substitute teacher, asking her via text if she was getting a sex change. When questioned about it, it states he said he didn’t mean any harm and didn’t recall the statements.

In the letter, Kempsville High’s principal said to him, “I cannot overstate how unprofessional and disturbing I find your behavior. As educators, we should develop relationships with colleagues that are professional at all times.” The letter also makes note of the several warnings and reprimands given to Molineaux during his time at VBCPS.

The incident was documented as a formal reprimand and the letter states, "there must not be any additional incidents of misconduct. In the future, if you do engage in inappropriate conduct or violate any other laws or any of the School Division's policies, procedures, or regulations, you may be recommended for dismissal."

May 2022 – Students say Molineaux’s comments “made them feel uncomfortable”

A letter of reprimand shows on May 12, 2022, students complained about Molineaux making inappropriate comments about their personal relationships. He said he didn’t mean any harm and didn’t recall the statements, the report notes.

Kempsville High’s principal wrote in the letter, “I cannot overstate how unprofessional and disturbing I find this situation and the need to reprimand you again for your behavior towards students” and “your lack of professionalism compromised the students’ rights and the trust of families.”

The incident was documented as a formal reprimand and the letter states, "there must not be any additional incidents of this nature. In the future, if you do engage in inappropriate conduct or violate any other laws or any of the School Division's policies, procedures, or regulations, you will be recommended for dismissal."

February 2023 – Kempsville teen reports seeing 'private photo' on Molineaux’s phone

WTKR previously interviewed a student who says he was approached by Molineaux in November 2022 at the Kempsville Recreation Center. Molineaux asked him to take his picture with Molineaux’s cell phone for his scholastic profile, then, "he gave me his phone and the last photo he took was of his genitals," the student recalled.

He said when he looked at the phone, in the left corner of the screen, he could see the previous picture that was taken and said it showed the teacher wearing a "leather jacket and then I saw his [genitals]."

VDOE documents show that Molineaux was placed on administrative leave and there was a petition to revoke his teaching license, but he then requested to cancel his license in February 2023. He was then able to "retire in lieu of dismissal," the records show.

According to court documents from his arrest, Molineaux stated that he currently nets about $2,700 monthly from the Virginia Retirement System, which supplies pensions and benefits to eligible former employees.

Other letters

Documents in the FOIA response show additional letters of reprimand in his file, including:



An incident when Molineaux took items from a security desk at Kempsville High in 2021.

Attendance issues documented in 2021 that resulted in students being unsupervised for nearly 30 minutes in one instance.

Lack of an instruction plan that resulted in “horseplay” among students in 2023.

Molineaux was never criminally charged in connection to the incidents outlined in the letters of reprimand.

Post-retirement charges for trespassing, possession of child porn

Following Molineaux's arrest at Kempsville High at the end of April, he was charged with trespassing while forbidden, possession of a weapon on school property, and felony threat to commit serious bodily harm in connection to the incident. He also had outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction, police say.

Molineaux is also facing five counts of possession of child pornography after investigators allegedly found child pornography — including scrapbooks with pictures of minors — during a search of his home following his arrest, according to court documents.

We reached out to the VBCPS and the school board to ask why Molineaux was allowed to retire and who makes this kind of decision, but we did not get a response. A prior exchange with VBCPS officials stated they would not comment further on this "personnel matter."

Previously, the district told us they had no further comment regarding the allegations against Molineaux.

Molineaux has a hearing on July 24 for the trespassing and child porn charges.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.