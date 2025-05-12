Nearly 2 years after Christina Wang allegedly killed her husband, his mom warns others

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a shocking case that has left many hearts broken, a Virginia Beach woman, Christina Wang, is accused of shooting and killing her husband Calvin Wang back in 2023.

Calvin Wang's mother, who asked not to be identified, is now speaking out for the first time to Investigative Reporter Margaret Kavanagh about the tragedy that has changed their family.

"He was a very honest, decent person, diligent," the mother said of her 37-year-old son, who she says was passionate about serving his country in the Navy.

She says he loved his son more than anything.

"Every night, Calvin was the person to give the kid a bath, read a story to him, and take him to sleep with him," she added.

However, the boy is now left without his father and his mother, 32-year-old Christina Wang, is charged with second-degree murder.

On July 17, 2023, one of Calvin Wang's coworkers was trying to locate him and later came in contact with Christina Wang, according to a search warrant News 3 previously obtained. Christina Wang allegedly told the coworker that she had shot her husband, the warrant states.

Police then found Calvin dead from gunshot wounds, although authorities believe he died two days earlier.

Records show the couple had filed for divorce in 2022, with Calvin Wang's attorney claiming at the time that Christina Wang had committed adultery.

Just a couple of days before Calvin Wang's death, there was a post showing Christina Wang's name on a social media page called "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" That post warned others that Calvin was married.

In a bail determination document from the Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court of Virginia Beach, it is alleged that the couple got into an argument, where Christina is accused of slapping him, and he told her to leave. She then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and then the head, the document states.

According to testimony in previous court hearings, some of what happened was caught on surveillance video.

Calvin Wang's death has devastated his mother, who is now tasked with raising her grandson.

She says she doesn’t believe there was physical violence, but she says there were red flags. She said she and her son didn’t take threats seriously.

Now, she has a warning for others: "If your partner or spouse has ever said anything that threatens your life, you better believe it. Never, ever think about this as a joke, or this as an angry remark... You know, you better assume the worst than take chances. My son is an example."

She is speaking out to urge others to be brave and leave if they are in a dangerous situation.

"Don't think you can change anybody. You just have to protect yourself," she said. "You have to be brave. You have to tell yourself: 'break the comfort zone.'"

Christina Wang's attorney said he had no comment at this time regarding her case. She is being held in the Virginia Beach jail without bond, and her trial is scheduled to start in July.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.