New details about multi-state child human trafficking case

New details have emerged in a multi-state human trafficking case, with two men being held in a North Carolina jail on charges related to the trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

According to search warrants obtained by WTKR News 3 Investigative Reporter Margaret Kavanagh, the case began when an AMBER Alert was issued in February for the teenage victim.

The search warrants state that the teen was communicating online with Austyn Cole, 23, of Kitty Hawk; then Elihue Mahler, 31, of Virginia Beach allegedly picked her up from her home in Harnett County, North Carolina.

"The two then headed to Cole's home in Kitty Hawk," the record states.

Then Mahler and the teen allegedly drove to Virginia Beach.

Throughout the night, Mahler is accused of driving her around to different places and it states at one point, they went to the Oceanfront where he allegedly bought cocaine and marijuana.

The following morning, law enforcement says they were able to track Mahler's vehicle using cameras and stopped him. The teenager was still in the car.

They said at one point, he switched vehicles in Virginia Beach.

Six law enforcement agencies worked together to make the arrests.

Tanya Gould, a human trafficking survivor turned advocate, explained that traffickers often "figure out what is it you want, and then that's what they use to lure you."

Samaritan House, a local nonprofit that provides support to survivors, reported that 26% of victims are minors and that Virginia ranks 15th in the U.S. for reported cases of human trafficking.

Gould said unfortunately, if there is a demand, traffickers will continue to supply this illegal service.

"If we have people who live in Virginia requesting these services, traffickers are going to supply that," Gould said.

Cole and Mahler are currently being held in a North Carolina jail, facing human trafficking of a minor charges. Mahler is also facing kidnapping charges.

The clerk’s office reported that the kidnapping charge against Cole was dismissed on March 19.

His attorney has stated that the "District Attorney's office has filed motions that have not yet been heard, and we are eager to return to court in June for a scheduled hearing.”

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 23.

