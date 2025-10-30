Virginia Beach Police warns of rise in 'dangerous' swatting hoax calls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Law enforcement officials in Virginia Beach are warning the public about an increase in "swatting," a dangerous hoax that triggers a large-scale police response to a fake emergency.

"Swatting is a deliberate, dangerous hoax to create a large police presence," said Virginia Beach Master Police Officer John Hlebinsky. "It could be a shooting. It could be a stabbing. It could be a bomb threat. It’s borderline terrorism."

Police say these false reports of violent crime are designed to cause chaos and fear. Each call is treated as a genuine threat until proven otherwise, diverting critical resources away from actual emergencies.

The National Association of Attorneys General reports a significant increase in swatting incidents nationwide since 2024, a trend local police are also seeing.

"What we’re experiencing is the same we see nationally and through the state," Hlebinsky said.

A search warrant obtained by News 3 reveals the City of Virginia Beach’s non-emergency phone number received 10 swatting calls between April and August.

The false reports included various callers claiming a range of disturbing crimes, the search warrant states. One caller said he shot his neighbor's dog, another alleged a neighbor raped his wife, and a third claimed to have shot his parents.

"It’s very taxing because it really takes away resources from people who are actually having a true emergency," Hlebinsky added.

The hoaxes can be terrifying for the unsuspecting victims. Last year, Tristin Farlow's family was targeted by three separate swatting calls.

"I hear, 'Come out with your hands up.' I see the dog. I see the guns. I see people behind the cars, at least six or seven police cars out there," Farlow recalled in a previous interview when describing law enforcement's response to her family's Virginia Beach home.

According to the National Association of Attorneys General, factors contributing to the rise in swatting include low-cost technologies that mask a caller's identity, heightened political tensions, and online disinformation. Police also point to conflicts in the online gaming community.

"It’s the verbal stuff back-and-forth through online gaming, through social media," Hlebinsky said. "For whatever reason, they think it’s a game or it’s a joke... No, it’s a true crime."

Investigating these calls is challenging, as they often originate from other states or even other countries, making it "like finding a needle in a haystack," Hlebinsky said.

However, authorities warn that anyone caught making a swatting call faces serious consequences.

"It’s nothing to joke about," Hlebinsky said. "There could be criminal charges backing this. Even if it’s a kid playing or an adult, there’s a lot of repercussions behind it."