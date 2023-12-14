Legal analyst, state delegate talk next steps following shooting of Hampton 2-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are still investigating the death of a two-year-old girl after they say she accidentally shot herself with a loaded gun.

Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called out for a shooting off of Marcella Rd.

Once officers arrived at the apartment complex they found a two-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

John Hood

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police believe the girl was inside an apartment, got a hold of a loaded gun, and accidentally shot herself.

While police have yet to say if any charges are pending legal analyst Dr. Eric Claville said this type of incident usually falls on the parents or guardians.

"Traditionally what we have seen in cases such as this which are very hard cases," Dr. Claville said. "We've seen where the parents or the guardians of those children are usually investigated and charged with child neglect or child endangerment."

Not even a month ago in Virginia Beach, a five-year-old shot himself in the leg after a gun was left in his reach by a family member.

That family member was charged with child neglect.

Ahead of the 2024 General Assembly Session, some state leaders are already introducing legislation to hold gun owners more responsible.

"House Bill 12 is just a provision to make it a class one misdemeanor that anyone who sells, manufactures, or trades a gun would have a lock for that gun and then provide a child warning label that goes along with it," Del. Elect Michael Jones, of the 77th District, said.

John Hood

Jones said that warning label could look like a separate piece of paper that goes with the gun, reminding the owner to keep the gun away from kids.

He said it may not be the one solution to this issue, but he feels it's a step in the right direction.

"It's not unreasonable and people will say that wouldn't have stopped that," Jones said. " I don't know [if it will] but I know this, people are being reckless with guns."

As of Wednesday, afternoon Hampton Police had not yet said if any charges are pending.

