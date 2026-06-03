Franklin Police searching for 27-year-old woman and baby

The following information was provided by City of Franklin Police Department:

The City of Franklin Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Anastasia Freeman, and her 10-month-old daughter Kacey.

Anastasia is a Black woman with brown eyes and brown hair, she is 5’ 01”, 120 lbs. Freeman is a resident and works in Franklin. The last contact with friends and family is believed to be May 30. Her 10-month-old daughter is believed to be with her. Freeman is believed to be driving a red 2018 Chevrolet Cruze with plates: TGS-3238.

Franklin police said Anastasia Freeman was still considered missing at 10:14 p.m. on June 2. Anyone with information is asked to call 757-562-8575.