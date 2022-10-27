Watch Now
1 of 3 suspects found guilty of shooting, killing Chesapeake delivery driver

Posted at 8:10 PM, Oct 26, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down in the 2019 murder of a pizza delivery driver in Chesapeake.

Stephanie Brainerd, 30, was shot and killed at the Marina Point Apartment complex. Police pulled the suspects over shortly after the shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, a jury in Chesapeake found one of the suspects, Tonagee Ravenel, guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and other charges.

Ravenel, 23, faces up to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for later this year.

Trials for two other suspects in the case are pending.

