Watch
News

Actions

12-year-old girl charged with arson after fire at Suffolk home, elementary school

items.[0].image.alt
StoryBlocks
(News 3)
generic
Posted at 5:06 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 17:06:39-05

SUFFOLK, Va.- A 12-year-old girl has been charged with arson following two separate fire incidents that took place in October.

Officials say following an investigation into a suspicious fire, a 12-year old female has been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling related to the arson that occurred on October 5 at a residence in the 300 block of S. Main Street in Downtown Suffolk.

The girl has also been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling related to the fire that occurred on October 27 at Florence Bowser Elementary School.

The fire was confined to a trashcan affixed to the wall in a girls’ restroom on the second floor of the school.

Their investigations remain ongoing at this time, and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks