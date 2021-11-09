12-year-old girl charged with arson after fire at Suffolk home, elementary school

SUFFOLK, Va.- A 12-year-old girl has been charged with arson following two separate fire incidents that took place in October.

Officials say following an investigation into a suspicious fire, a 12-year old female has been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling related to the arson that occurred on October 5 at a residence in the 300 block of S. Main Street in Downtown Suffolk.

The girl has also been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling related to the fire that occurred on October 27 at Florence Bowser Elementary School.

The fire was confined to a trashcan affixed to the wall in a girls’ restroom on the second floor of the school.

Their investigations remain ongoing at this time, and additional charges are pending.

