14-year-old, 2 others arrested in connection to Virginia Beach homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old male in connection to a shooting that lead to a crash and fire at an apartment complex on Spring Court in January.

Virginia Beach police say the 14-year-old has been charged with felony murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to police, they arrested 18-year-old Naji Johnson and charged him with felony murder, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and motor vehicle theft. Police say they also arrested a 17-year-old male charged with felony murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Jan. 11, Virginia Beach police responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck an apartment building.

According to police, when they arrived, Virginia Beach Fire Department attempted to aid the driver of the vehicle, Gregory Smith Jr., 33, of Newport News, and noticed Smith was possibly suffering from a gunshot wound.

Man shot before crashing into VB apartment complex, sparking fire; Possible homicide investigation

Smith was declared dead at the scene.

Police say while trying to help the victim, the car caught fire, causing the apartment fire.

Police say the arrests are the result of a comprehensive investigation, and the case is still being investigated.

