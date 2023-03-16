15-year-old recovering at home after being attacked by pit bull in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teenage boy is home from the hospital but still recovering after Virginia Beach police said he was viciously attacked by a pit bull Wednesday.

According to police, the pit bull attacked the 15-year-old in an alleyway on Peregrine Street as he waited for his sister to get off the bus.

"This dog, I was pretty scared it was going to kill the kid, said Jasmine Nathan who quickly called 911 when she saw the horror unfold from her window.

Nathan said the dog had the teen by his neck.

"I could hear screaming so I looked out the window and see a boy being dragged by a dog," Nathan said.

Police said the dog was off its leash and let out of the house by accident. Officers ended up shooting and killing the dog after neighbors said it wouldn't stop going after the boy.

Terri Hall lives down the street and jumped in to help the boy. She said the pit bull was relentless in its attack.

Hall said she isn't a hero, but she had to do something.

"Something had to be done whether I was going to get bit or not—there was a life on the line. And it was a child," she said. "In my heart, I feel good. I'm so glad he’s ok that was my concern."

As Kendra Kidd, the mother of the 15-year-old boy, brought him home, she met Terri Hall in the street. They had never met each other before the incident.

They hugged each other, and Kidd thanked her for helping her son.

"Thank you for helping my baby", Kidd said to Hall. "I could never thank you enough. "I’m so grateful for you. It takes courage to do what you did."

The dog's owner, 33-year-old Danielle Hughes, now faces a misdemeanor charge, according to police. In addition, officials said the pit bull was not up-to-date on its rabies shots.

Despite some pain, Kidd said her son is healing and in good spirits, and she's thankful for Terri Hall—a new friend.

Kidd told News 3 the dog has never been known to be vicious before. She said she's not upset with the dog's owner.