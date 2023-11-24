17-year-old shot, killed after reported N.C. break-in: Ahoskie Police

AHOSKIE, N.C. — The Ahoskie Police Department says that a 17-year-old is dead after a reported break-in Thanksgiving night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a call about a breaking and entering at 115 Raleigh St. came into the Ahoskie Police Department, according to police.

Officers say they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds when they got there. Hertford County EMS pronounced the 17-year-old dead at the scene.

The Ahoskie Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Tom Helms at 252-332-5011.

