Watch Now
News

Actions

17-year-old shot, killed after reported N.C. break-in: Ahoskie Police

police lights.jpg
Posted at 10:48 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 10:48:37-05

AHOSKIE, N.C. — The Ahoskie Police Department says that a 17-year-old is dead after a reported break-in Thanksgiving night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a call about a breaking and entering at 115 Raleigh St. came into the Ahoskie Police Department, according to police.

IMG_1422.jpg

News

17-year-old dies after being shot at Hampton Rally's: Police

Sammi Bilitz
7:10 PM, Nov 22, 2023

Officers say they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds when they got there. Hertford County EMS pronounced the 17-year-old dead at the scene.

police lights.jpg

News

Man arrested in connection to shot 17-year-old on N. Broad St.: Police

Sammi Bilitz
1:50 PM, Nov 23, 2023

The Ahoskie Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Tom Helms at 252-332-5011.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign