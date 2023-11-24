17-year-old shot, killed after reported N.C. break-in: Ahoskie Police

AHOSKIE, N.C. — The Ahoskie Police Department says that a 17-year-old is dead after a reported break-in Thanksgiving night.
Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a call about a breaking and entering at 115 Raleigh St. came into the Ahoskie Police Department, according to police.
News
17-year-old dies after being shot at Hampton Rally's: Police
7:10 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Officers say they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds when they got there. Hertford County EMS pronounced the 17-year-old dead at the scene.
News
Man arrested in connection to shot 17-year-old on N. Broad St.: Police
1:50 PM, Nov 23, 2023
The Ahoskie Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Tom Helms at 252-332-5011.
Stay with News 3 for updates.