1st reported pediatric flu death of 2023-24 season in Virginia: Official

The Virginia Department of Health announced the first reported influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2023-2024 flu season.

The child was somewhere between 5 and 12 years old and lived in the state’s eastern region, according to VDH. The department did not go into detail on the circumstances surrounding the death beyond noting that the child died from “complications associated with influenza.”

The department is encouraging Virginians to get the flu vaccine.

“Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton.

VDH recommends taking the following steps:



Everyone six months & older should receive a yearly flu vaccine, consulting your healthcare provider as needed.

Practice good preventive health with hand hygiene (washing your hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer), respiratory etiquette (coughing and sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand), and staying home when you feel sick; and

If you do become sick with the flu, seek healthcare early in your illness if necessary. Antivirals prescribed by a healthcare provider are a treatment option for some patients and can help prevent serious flu complications.

VDH anticipates that more flu cases will increase in the state as it gets colder. Last week (Dec. 17 – 23), nearly 7% of emergency department and urgent care visits were related to flu-like illnesses – especially among young children and school-aged children, the department says.

Right now, just over 25% of Virginians have reported that they got the flu vaccine this season, according to VDH. They advised visiting this website or contacting a local health department for information on how to get vaccinated.