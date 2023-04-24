$2.5k reward offered in return for information on homicide suspect's whereabouts: Norfolk PD

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Police say they were made aware of the shooting in question on April 8 just after 3:30 p.m. At that time, officers in the E. Virginia Beach Boulevard area heard gunshots. They responded to 711 Virginia Beach Boulevard and found a man who had been shot.



The man was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police. The department says he was later identified as 18-year-old Antonio Wilson.

After investigating, police say 23-year-old Cevan O. Pierce of Norfolk has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Officials say Pierce is 5'11" and weighs 150 pounds.

The department is asking anyone with information on Pierce’s whereabouts to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips app.

NPD says the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Pierce’s arrest.

