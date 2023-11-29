Watch Now
News

Actions

2 men charged in drug-related shooting that injured 1 man: VBPD

Virginia Beach police FILE
News 3
Virginia Beach police FILE
Virginia Beach police FILE
Posted at 3:45 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 15:45:41-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach men have been charged in connection to a shooting that happened at Lineberry Park in early November.

On Nov. 9 at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizens Services received reports of shots heard at Lineberry Park on Kings Point Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered evidence of shots fired at the location, but did not locate any victims or suspects.

California Assault Weapons

News

Bill to ban sale of assault weapons resurfaces in Virginia

Brendan Ponton
6:35 PM, Nov 28, 2023

Then, a local hospital reported a walk-in gunshot wound.

Officers determined the victim, a 41-year-old man, was connected to the incident. He sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation into the incident revealed the shooting transpired during a marcotics transaction involving marijuana.

Hamas releases 2 hostages back to Israel, more to come

Scripps News

Hamas releases 2 hostages back to Israel, more to come

Scripps News Staff, Elina Tarkazikis
8:58 AM, Nov 29, 2023

Shyria Parham, 23, and Shaquille Pugh, 26, were both identified as suspects in connection to the incident and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of felony, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Parham faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign