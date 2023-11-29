2 men charged in drug-related shooting that injured 1 man: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach men have been charged in connection to a shooting that happened at Lineberry Park in early November.

On Nov. 9 at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizens Services received reports of shots heard at Lineberry Park on Kings Point Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered evidence of shots fired at the location, but did not locate any victims or suspects.

News Bill to ban sale of assault weapons resurfaces in Virginia Brendan Ponton

Then, a local hospital reported a walk-in gunshot wound.

Officers determined the victim, a 41-year-old man, was connected to the incident. He sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation into the incident revealed the shooting transpired during a marcotics transaction involving marijuana.

Scripps News Hamas releases 2 hostages back to Israel, more to come Scripps News Staff, Elina Tarkazikis

Shyria Parham, 23, and Shaquille Pugh, 26, were both identified as suspects in connection to the incident and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of felony, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Parham faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.