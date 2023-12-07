21 grams of cocaine found after police chase in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK, Va. — Police found 21 grams of cocaine after a driver fled from a traffic stop in North Carolina.

On Dec. 1, deputies say they attempted to pull over a 1998 Nissan Maxima for a fake registration and a window tint violation, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

The driver fled and reached up to 60 miles per hour on side streets before the deputies called off the chase for public safety, according to the sheriff's office. However, deputies found the car later on the 300 block of Griffin Street in Elizabeth City.

Tavien "Fat Tae" Mills was the driver and was taken into custody from the 400 block of Colonial Avenue, according to deputies. Mills was on pre-trial release for another incident from Oct. 1 where he fled from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, Pasquotank Sheriff's Office and North Caronlina State Highway Patrol.

When deputies arrested Miles, they found the cocaine, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, failure to head light or siren, reckless driving to endanger, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and driving while license revoked.

Miles is held at without bond at Albemarle District Jail.