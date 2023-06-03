2nd arrest made in deadly shooting near Portsmouth daycare center on King Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A second suspect has been arrested in a Portsmouth shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the 3500 block of King Street, near the Gifted Minds Academy daycare center. Police found Rocco Nixon, 34, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

News Man critically injured from gunshot wound found on King Street in Portsmouth Jay Greene

Portsmouth police said Ryheem Jasaun Hargrow Pugh was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in addition to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Angel Peterson-Bryant was also arrested in the case and charged with accessory after the fact of murder 2nd degree and obstruction of justice.

News Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting near Portsmouth daycare center Madeline Miller

Peterson-Bryant was held at Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

