2nd arrest made in deadly shooting near Portsmouth daycare center on King Street

WTKR
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 21:29:51-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A second suspect has been arrested in a Portsmouth shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the 3500 block of King Street, near the Gifted Minds Academy daycare center. Police found Rocco Nixon, 34, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Portsmouth police said Ryheem Jasaun Hargrow Pugh was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in addition to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Angel Peterson-Bryant was also arrested in the case and charged with accessory after the fact of murder 2nd degree and obstruction of justice.

Peterson-Bryant was held at Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

