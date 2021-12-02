3 people, including young child, shot to death in vehicle in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are investigating after three people were reportedly shot to death inside a vehicle in the area of Perry Street and Jordan Street Thursday.

According to the Daily Advance, the shooting happened around 5 p.m.

Councilman Michael Brooks told News 3 the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office told him two adults and a young child died from gunshot wounds.

A person at the scene told the Daily Advance law enforcement officers had blocked access to the neighborhood and were canvassing the area for gun shell casings.

This incident happened near where Andrew Brown Jr. was shot by deputies as they were serving a warrant on April 21.

