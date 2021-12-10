Man wanted for murder in connection with Elizabeth City shooting that killed 3 people, including toddler

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police have obtained warrants for a man wanted for murder in the December 2 shooting that killed three people, including a toddler.

Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of Elizabeth City, is wanted on three counts of Murder for the deaths of Jaquan Tobias White, Takeyia De’Shay Berry and Allura Pledger.

Etheridge has been entered into NCIC as a wanted person and is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Perry Street and Jordan Street. Once officers arrived on scene, they found White, Berry and Pledger suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims died as a result of their injuries.

Police said there were multiple shell casings recovered from the scene. They said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Three other people were hurt in the shooting

The Elizabeth City Police Department, in conjunction with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are continuing their investigative efforts.

This is still an active investigation.

If you know where Etheridge may be, you are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

