Relative of Elizabeth City mother shot and killed in triple homicide speaks out

ELIZABETH CITY, Va - A close family member of De'Shay Berry is speaking out for the first time after the mother and her 3-year old daughter, Allura Pledger was shot and killed in triple homicide in Elizabeth City.

That’s what the cousin of De’Shay Berry says about the 39-year old mother of 2 who was tragically killed in triple homicide.

"She was very vibrant. She was very generous and loving. She was very kind," Ari Daniels, the cousin of De’Shay Berry tells News 3's Leondra Head.

Berry along with 18-year-old Jaquan white and 3-year-old Allura Pledger were all shot and killed Thursday night in Elizabeth city. Three others were shot and survived including 40-year old Roderick White.

"She was not a target," Daniels said.

But Berry's family believes someone else was the target in the shooting.

"Roderick’s name is familiar," Daniel tells News 3's Leondra Head.

Berry's family says De'Shay was giving Roderick White a ride just before the shooting happened.

"She just happened to be an innocent bystander. She was a non-judgmental person and I believe that prevented her from seeing the dangers of who she was giving a ride and associating herself with."

Meanwhile Elizabeth City Police are still investigating the homicide and no suspects have been named. However Berry’s family believes white knows more than what he’s telling police.

"Be truthful about what led up to you being targeted which means you would know who it is who would want to harm you, which means you know who harmed my cousins De’Shay and Allura," Daniels said.

Earlier today, the community coming together in Elizabeth city including Jaquan White's mother.

"Ms. Lee. I just applaud her courage to be here. I know this is not easy but just being here. We’re here for you," Keith Rivers said, the president of the Pasquotank NAACP chapter.

Residents, the Pasquotank NAACP and Mothers Against Gun Violence all calling to put an end to gun violence.

"This community that is standing behind us from all walks, they are here to support these families and say no more to gun violence in Pasquotank county," Rivers said.

The families of De’shay Berry, Allura Pledger and Jaquan White say the three were innocent bystanders in a senseless shooting.

Berry's family is raising money for her and 3-year old's Allura's burial. If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, you can click here.

White's family is also raising money for his burial. If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, you can do so by clicking here.

