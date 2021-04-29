Watch
News

Actions

4 deputies back on duty, 3 still on leave following Andrew Brown Jr.'s death; Pasquotank Co. Sheriff says reinstated deputies did not fire weapons

items.[0].image.alt
Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Dept.
wooten.PNG
Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 14:34:02-04

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten released the names of the seven deputies placed on administrative leave following the death of Andrew Brown Jr. during an attempt to serve an arrest and search warrant, and announced that four of the deputies who allegedly did not fire their weapons have returned to active duty.

“After reviewing the preliminary conclusions of the independent investigators conducting the internal review, and after carefully examining the body camera footage of the incident with my own staff, it’s obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty," Wooten said. "More investigation is necessary into the three deputies who did fire their weapons, and they will remain on administrative leave pending completion of the internal investigation and/or the criminal investigation being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation."

The deputies on administrative leave are Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop, Sgt. Joel Lunsford, Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff Robert Morgan and Cpr. Aaron Lewellyn.

Judd, Swindell, Bishop and Lunsford were listed as "active," while Meads, Morgan and Lewellyn were listed as on "admin leave."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need