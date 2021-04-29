4 deputies back on duty, 3 still on leave following Andrew Brown Jr.'s death; Pasquotank Co. Sheriff says reinstated deputies did not fire weapons

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten released the names of the seven deputies placed on administrative leave following the death of Andrew Brown Jr. during an attempt to serve an arrest and search warrant, and announced that four of the deputies who allegedly did not fire their weapons have returned to active duty.

“After reviewing the preliminary conclusions of the independent investigators conducting the internal review, and after carefully examining the body camera footage of the incident with my own staff, it’s obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty," Wooten said. "More investigation is necessary into the three deputies who did fire their weapons, and they will remain on administrative leave pending completion of the internal investigation and/or the criminal investigation being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation."

The deputies on administrative leave are Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop, Sgt. Joel Lunsford, Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff Robert Morgan and Cpr. Aaron Lewellyn.

Judd, Swindell, Bishop and Lunsford were listed as "active," while Meads, Morgan and Lewellyn were listed as on "admin leave."