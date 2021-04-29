Watch
Elizabeth City protests continue into Wednesday night one week after Andrew Brown Jr.'s death

Posted at 10:26 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 23:04:16-04

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Wednesday night, Lauren Gibson joined about 50 others marching the streets of Elizabeth City for her cousin, Andrew Brown Jr.

“He was always laughing, always trying to make jokes. He was there for his kids; that's who he cared about most,” Gibson told News 3. “It's been real hectic not being able to have any answers [and] not really sure if you're even safe in your own town.”

For one week, people have been out calling for justice from day to night. Peaceful protests continued even as a curfew went into effect Tuesday night. Police have been enforcing the curfew, which has been set from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday night, seven people were arrested for disorderly conduct while out protesting.

Gibson said it's important they came back out Wednesday to speak up.

“We are out here being non-violent,” she said. “This is a peaceful protest. We just want answers.”

They're also continuing to call for body cam footage of the incident to be released to the public after a judge ruled against its immediate release Wednesday.

“The release at this time would cause a serious threat to the fair and impartial orderly administration of justice,” Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster said.

Foster said he would revisit the case in 30 to 45 days to give the State Bureau of Investigations more time to complete their work.

“If it's what he says, then they should be able to just show us that that’s what it is,” Gibson said.

For Gibson, she and others will continue standing up to voice their message.

“We just want justice for Andrew Brown,” she said. “No justice, no peace.”

After giving protesters a final warning, Elizabeth City Police said about 25 people have refused to disperse and that Mobile Field Force Units are moving forward to make arrests.

Police were seen coming towards protesters at the Camden Bridge around 11 p.m.

We'll update this story to reflect whether any arrests are made.

