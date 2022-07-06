Watch Now
4 rescued after 20 foot boat capsizes in less than a minute off coast of Hampton

hampton boat rescue capsized.jpg
Adam Bogard
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 10:21:04-04

HAMPTON, Va. – The July 4th weekend proved to be a scary one for four people that were boating off Hampton’s Factory Point.

Adam Bogard, the owner of a 20-foot boat, tells News 3 that on Sunday around 6:15 p.m., his boat capsized in less than a minute after a big wave threw water into the boat and the motor cut off.

Bogard described that he and his friends were able to grab two life vests. The other two people held onto a cooler to help stay afloat. He says crews from Hampton Fire and Rescue, Coast Guard, and Marine Police responded.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum of Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue confirms that two men and two women were onboard. Chittum reports that one of the boat passengers was able to swim back to shore and their crews rescued the other three.

News 3 is scheduled to meet with rescue crews and the owner of the boat today and will update this story.

