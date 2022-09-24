Watch Now
45 members of Virginia Task Force 2 deploy as Tropical Storm Ian takes aim at Florida

FEMA Incident Support Team
Posted at 2:07 PM, Sep 24, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - As Tropical Storm Ian threatens the Florida coast, a local group of first responders is getting ready to respond if called upon.

45 members of Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2), part of the national Urban Search and Rescue System under FEMA, are scheduled to leave the Fire Training center in Virginia Beach at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The organization tells News 3 responders will join Virginia Task Force 1 and Ohio Task Force 1 to stage in Georgia while the storm inches closer to the Florida coast. First responders will stage and await further orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) White Incident Support Team.

Meanwhile, a cache of search and rescue equipment will be sent directly to Florida.

VATF-2 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams positioned across the country.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VATF-2.

VATF-2 has conducted search and rescue operations in the aftermath of numerous disasters.

