6 Chesapeake Public Schools will start virtual instruction on Jan. 10th

CHESAPEAKE, Va - Six Chesapeake schools are going back to virtual learning. Portlock Primary, Rena B. Wright Primary, Truitt Intermediate, Great Bridge Middle, Hugo Owens Middle and Oscar Smith Middle will all be virtual next week. School leaders made the decision based on the high impact of COVID cases.

"Beginning Monday, January 10th, Great Bridge Middle School will switch to online learning for a minimum of five school days," Craig Mills, the principal of Great Bridge Middle School said in a voicemail to parents.

"On Thursday, January 13th, we will provide an update to families regarding instruction from January 18th through 21st," Mills said.

The impact of COVID-19 has worsened at these six Chesapeake schools. The schools have reported a high impact of COVID-19 cases.

"I think going to virtual is the best plan," Matthew Castillo, a Chesapeake parent said.

Castillo’s oldest son attends Hugo Owens and he agrees with the school district’s decision to switch to virtual learning.

"My son has had symptoms. We’re still pending a COVID case. He’s been home since the school year restarted," Castillo said.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 157 cases between December 26th and January 3rd for people under twenty years old in Chesapeake. This number comes as the Omicron variant surges throughout the country.

"Moving schools virtually helped put a pause to in-person learning. Virtual learning still takes place," Reagan Davis said, a Chesapeake teacher said.

Davis teaches at Great Bridge Middle School and says the Omicron variant is a big concern for him and other teachers.

"It allows for employees and students to remain safe learning at home but also helps reduces further spread in our buildings," Davis said.

Chesapeake schools will provide an update to families on January 13th on how schools will move forward.