61st annual East Coast Surfing Championships begin in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The world's oldest continually-run surf contest is back in Virginia Beach.

The 61st annual East Coast Surfing Championships run from Sunday, August 20 to Sunday, August 27.

More than 280 surfers are expected to compete, according to the ECSC website.

The first events kick off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, including the 20th annual Coastal Edge Supergrom and the free "Push N Go" surf contest for kids aged ten and under.

In years past, the city of Virginia Beach says the annual competition has brought in up to $26 million in hotel, restaurant and entertainment revenues.

