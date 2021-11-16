Neighbors shaken by 71-year-old's stabbing death outside Walgreens in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Investigators are trying to figure out why a 71-year-old woman was stabbed to death outside of a Walgreens in Williamsburg.

Neighbors are shaken up by the deadly stabbing outside the store at the corner of Richmond Road and Lafayette Street.

Thirty-five-year-old Lateisha Meekins of Williamsburg was arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection with the deadly stabbing of 71-year-old Catherine Heaston.

Police tell News 3 Heaston appeared to arrive at Walgreens separately from Meekins on Friday night. Witnesses told police they saw Heaston and Meekins speaking before the incident. Authorities say they are working to find a motive.

People who live in the area say they are surprised to hear of a deadly stabbing happening in their quiet neighborhood.

"I was very shocked because things like that just don’t happen here in Williamsburg and I frequent here. This is my pharmacy," Katrina, a Williamsburg resident, said.

"It's generally very quiet. It’s a typical college community. We haven’t had that kind of trouble that I’ve ever heard about. We seldom see police activity," said Robert Vanhee, who also lives in Williamsburg.

We spoke to Meekins' co-workers, who say she worked as a cashier at the 7-Eleven less than a mile away from the Walgreens before she was arrested.

Neighbors of Heaston are saddened to learn of her death. They say she had a kind heart and would help anyone.

Meekins is being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Meekins is being charged with second degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on January 7.

Police are still investigating the incident and if you have any information, you are urged to contact Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).