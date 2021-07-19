82-year-old woman fatally shot inside Chesapeake home, foster son charged in connection with her murder

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Family members of 82-year old Mary McNulty want justice after she was shot and killed this weekend in Chesapeake. Her foster son is wanted in connection with her murder.

20-year old Traivon McNulty is wanted for multiple charges in connection with the murder of his foster mother Saturday morning. Relatives say they are still shocked.

"She adopted Traivon. She adopted him at 2 weeks old and she raised him until yesterday. Now he’s on the run," Joe Lymore said, Mary McNulty's son-in-law.

Family members tell News 3 that the two got into a disagreement about his rent being late and say Mary McNulty and her husband only charged Traivon $200 a month to live there.

"He was like, I’m go fix y'all this morning. I’m go show all y'all. It didn’t really register until he got back. When Traivon got out the vehicle, he proceeded to the house and my father-in-law started cutting the grass and that’s when heard the shots," Lymore said.

That’s when he says Traivon sped away in the family’s silver Chrysler Town & Country mini-van.

"She fixed him three meals a day and washed his clothes and did all of that for $200 a month and that’s nothing. You can’t live nowhere cheaper than that. He’ll find out. The only place he’ll live cheaper than that is where he’s going when they catch him," Alfonso Ezzell said, Mary McNulty's nephew.

McNulty was Ezzell's aunt. He tells News 3 that she was like a second mother to him. Ezzell drove from his home in Fort Washington, Maryland when he found out his aunt was killed.

Relatives say Traivon kept to himself a lot.

"He was really quiet, isolated and played on video games a lot.He never wanted for nothing. He was blessed. She would shop for him or if he needed help," Lymore said.

Now the family is urging Traivon to come forward.

"Just turn himself in because he knows what he did was wrong," Ezzell said.

Police tell News 3 Traivon McNulty is considered armed and dangerous. He's being charged with homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny auto, and domestic assault. If you have any information that can help police find him, you are urged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and you can remain anonymous.