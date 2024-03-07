Watch Now
A piece of local election history used into the 1950s is on display in Surry Co.

Posted at 5:29 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 06:32:26-05

SURRY CO., Va. — On the week of Super Tuesday, we're bringing you a special edition of Hometown History.

There's a piece of local election history right in our area: the ballot box for the polling station at Spring Grove in Surry County into the 1950s.

You can see the age of this small box (pictured above) with its dry and cracked wood panels, rusted nails, some faded printing on the side, and a rough carved slot on the top.

"This box is recycled from dry cell radio battery, so that will tell you about the way things were used and reused over the years," said Claude Reeson, a historian with the Surry County Historical Society.

The simple shipping box was given a second life as an election day centerpiece in rural Virginia for decades.

This box is now on display, along with many other local artifacts, at the Surry County Historical Society.

