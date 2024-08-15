Watch Now
A look at some of the famous artists in the Virginia Musical Museum & Music Hall of Fame

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — I recently visited the Virginia Musical Museum & Music Hall of Fame and got a local music history lesson from Billy Parker.

Patsy Cline, Ella Fitzgerald, Ralph Stanley, Pearl Bailey, Bruce Hornsby… those are just some of the famous artists who are celebrated at the Virginia Musical Museum and Music Hall of Fame.

"They're gonna be shocked when they see all the Virginians in the Hall of Fame," said Parker.

Among the collection of gold records, vintage microphones, and musical instruments, you’ll find an antique car fit for a rock star.

"It drives very nice. You feel like you're sitting in the backseat because the hood is so long," said Parker.

This 1978 roadster was built by Clenet Coachworks. It was originally owned by Marvin Gaye, and then by Wayne Newton. So why is a car owned by Mr. Las Vegas in the Virginia Musical Museum?

"Wayne was born in Norfolk, his dad was stationed in the Navy over there. But they soon moved to Roanoke and lived in Roanoke a while," said Parker.

Then, he was off to the bright lights of Vegas, and the rest is music history.

The Virginia Musical Museum & Music Hall of Fame is located on Richmond Road in Williamsburg. The museum is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

