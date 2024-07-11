Watch Now
NewsHometown History

Actions

Hometown History: New exhibit at the Museum of the Albemarle about OBX surfing history

Hometown History: New exhibit at the Museum of the Albemarle about OBX surfing history
Where The Waves Break surfing exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle surfing exhibit
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 11, 2024

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A new exhibit is opening at the Museum of the Albemarle on July 13th. “Where the Waves Break: Surfing in Northeastern North Carolina” is a look at the history and culture of the local surfing community. I got an early look at the exhibit with museum curator, Wanda Lassiter

Where The Waves Break surfing exhibit

"It's a tight-knit community, a tight-knit culture that we try to embrace, and we try to make sure that everyone who comes to see this exhibit will understand," says Lassiter. And that surfing community is not just a group of dudes in their teens and 20s. "We spoke to many different people. We spoke to women, we spoke to men, we spoke to children of all different ages. Some had been surfing since they were five years old. Some just started surfing in their 40s."

Museum of the Albemarle surfing exhibit

You may recognize some names like pro surfers Noah Snyder and Jesse Hines, but also local legends like Patti Hook. "Everybody had input into what story they wanted us to tell. They gave us their own quotes." Lassiter says, "Everything in here is their own stories, their own words."

Museum of the Albemarle surfing exhibit

The exhibit also features displays on surf etiquette, building surfboards, and community outreach events like Surfing For Autism. An annual event on the Outer Banks for individuals and families impacted by autism to experience the therapeutic benefits of surfing.

Surfing For Autism exhibit

"We hope you come here like “Oh wow”, I didn't know any of that. And then you go to the Outer Banks or you go to Virginia Beach or wherever you go and now you have a new understanding of surfing."

Museum of the Albemarle

The Museum of the Albemarle is located on South Water Street in Elizabeth City, NC.

More Hometown History stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

WTKR will match first $4k in donations