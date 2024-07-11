Hometown History: New exhibit at the Museum of the Albemarle about OBX surfing history

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A new exhibit is opening at the Museum of the Albemarle on July 13th. “Where the Waves Break: Surfing in Northeastern North Carolina” is a look at the history and culture of the local surfing community. I got an early look at the exhibit with museum curator, Wanda Lassiter

"It's a tight-knit community, a tight-knit culture that we try to embrace, and we try to make sure that everyone who comes to see this exhibit will understand," says Lassiter. And that surfing community is not just a group of dudes in their teens and 20s. "We spoke to many different people. We spoke to women, we spoke to men, we spoke to children of all different ages. Some had been surfing since they were five years old. Some just started surfing in their 40s."

You may recognize some names like pro surfers Noah Snyder and Jesse Hines, but also local legends like Patti Hook. "Everybody had input into what story they wanted us to tell. They gave us their own quotes." Lassiter says, "Everything in here is their own stories, their own words."

The exhibit also features displays on surf etiquette, building surfboards, and community outreach events like Surfing For Autism. An annual event on the Outer Banks for individuals and families impacted by autism to experience the therapeutic benefits of surfing.

"We hope you come here like “Oh wow”, I didn't know any of that. And then you go to the Outer Banks or you go to Virginia Beach or wherever you go and now you have a new understanding of surfing."

The Museum of the Albemarle is located on South Water Street in Elizabeth City, NC.