'A place where you can be accepted:' Thanksgiving in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Thousands of neighbors in Chesapeake have something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving Day – a free, hot meal, along with the support of those cooking and delivering it.

Buffalow Family and Friends is a non-profit organization that started in a home kitchen, serving a couple dozen meals at a park on Thanksgiving Day in 2010, says co-founder Nischelle Buffalow.

“I saw a need here in our community and in the city as well, because there were no soup kitchens here in Chesapeake opened on Thanksgiving Day,” Buffalow said.

On Thursday, the community was invited to their center on Bainbridge Boulevard to come enjoy fellowship and food – lots of it.

One newcomer, Russell Mabry, said he felt welcomed. He was honest about his struggles and said he’s hoping for a fresh start - and this community celebration reminds him of his blessings.

“I’m thankful that God has provided me in the name of Jesus Christ with so many opportunities to still be living and to still have another day to become so much more than what I was in my past,” Mabry stated.

In addition to the meals served in their center, Buffalow Family and Friends put together and delivered about 1,800 meals to seniors in Chesapeake between Tuesday and Thursday.

Giving back to the community isn’t just a once-a-year thing for this group. In addition to their year-round food pantry, Buffalow says they’re prepping for a Christmas celebration on December 23 when they’ll give out toys and coats to children in need.

For more information on how you can receive assistance through this group or how to volunteer or donate, click here.