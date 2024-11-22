Accidental deadly shooting update; CH mass shooting anniversary; Gaetz withdraws: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Accidental deadly shooting update; Remembering victims of local mass shooting; Gaetz withdraws nomination

Court docs state how a child got hold of a gun in Newport News. News 3 obtained court documents about an incident in which a 3-year-old boy shot himself Tuesday night. The boy's father told police he's an armed security guard and left his unsecured gun on the kitchen counter within reach of the child, documents say. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to documents. Man says he left gun on counter before son accidentally shot himself: Court docs Two-year anniversary of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. This morning, families will be taking time to honor and reflect on the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. It was two years ago today a manager opened fire in the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself. At least six others were also hurt in this tragic shooting that sent shock waves through the Chesapeake and Hampton Roads communities. A memorial stands out in front of the Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake, honoring those six lives lost. Remembering victims killed in Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting two years ago Matt Gaetz withdraws his nomination for attorney general. Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from his nomination from attorney general yesterday. President-elect Donald Trump says he respects Gaetz's decision. Trump announced a new nominee, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Gaetz has been under fire for allegations he had sex with a minor. He has repeatedly denied having sex with a minor. Gaetz to withdraw his consideration for attorney general

This morning's weather: Chilly, windy day

Forecaster Derrah Getter says we have a chilly and windy start to the day with wind chill values as low as the 20s. High temperatures will only be in the low 50s this afternoon.

The day will be mainly dry, with only a 10% chance for a stray sprinkle. The cool and breezy conditions will stick around as we head into the weekend. Make sure to wear a coat.

Derrah's First Warning Forecast: Chilly and windy

This morning's traffic: HRT adds Wi-Fi to all of its transportation services

The riding experience on Hampton Roads Transit services just got better. All HRT buses and trolleys, light rail cars, and ferries now have Wi-Fi.

The newly added service comes with 5G routers to help support upgraded video surveillance on all transportation services.

Wi-Fi installation and retrofits began in September 2023 and finished over the summer, HRT says. While on board, riders can use their mobile devices to search for HRT Wi-Fi in their settings.

Interactive Traffic Map

We Follow Through: Navy decides to sideline over a dozen ships

The Navy has decided to sideline numerous ships. We are following through on our reporting earlier this year about the impact a staffing shortage is having on the Navy. RDML Philip Sobeck, commander of the Navy’s fleet of supply and transport ships, confirmed Thursday 17 of the roughly 125 ships in the Military Sealift Command (MSC) will be sidelined. Which ships, specifically, and when was still being worked out as of Thursday. The Military Sealift Command fleet is headquartered at Naval Station Norfolk.

