Car fire shuts down lanes of Downtown Tunnel in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A car fire is causing lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel on I-264 in Portsmouth Tuesday night, VDOT says.

At 6:03 p.m., VDOT said all eastbound lanes are closed and a detour is in place.

Watch: Crews extinguishing car fire in Downtown Tunnel

Crews extinguishing car fire in Downtown Tunnel

Crews first responded to the car fire at 4:50 p.m., according to state police.

State police say no injuries or crashes were reported in connection to the fire.

This article will be updated as circumstances change.