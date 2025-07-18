Less than one year left on the Colonial Parkway Rehabilitation Project

YORKTOWN, Va. — This week, News 3 got a sneak peek into the Colonial Parkway Rehabilitation Project and found out when it is set to reopen. To find that out, we had to talk to Colonial National Park Facility Manager Matt Henderson.

“We are rehabbing about ten miles of parkway, addressing 11 bridges, you can see one of them in the background here, it’s a full deck replacement. The Williamsburg tunnel, road shoulders, signage,” he said.

When News 3 spoke with Henderson, his big news was that crews should have less than one year left on the project.

“We’re still targeting June of 2026 to be completed with this project. As segments of the parkway become safe to open, we will open them back up,” he told News 3.

That’s good news for both visitors and residents in the Historic Triangle, as a majority of the parkway has been closed for the last two years. This $120 million project was funded by the Bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act.

Watch previous coverage: Colonial Parkway rehab project nears Phase 2, public meeting set

Colonial Parkway rehab project nears Phase 2, public meeting set

Henderson says not only will the parkway be safer for drivers, but also the many cyclists who ride the trail.

“Mainly focusing on the pavement aspect in terms of safety. Making sure that the pavement itself is stable, the sub-base is stable. That we are eliminating hazards on the road, that we are eliminating potholes,” Henderson said.

So as the construction approaches the finish line, workers like Henderson are urging the public to stay away from the area, as it’s a long 10-mile stretch of road that you do not want to be driving down right now.

“There are areas where we have missing bridges, there are areas where we have missing pavement. And there are big holes in the ground where we are replacing culverts. And so in order to make sure everybody is as safe as possible, we want to make sure that folks are staying out of the construction zone,” he told News 3.

News 3 plans to go back out to Yorktown towards the completion date to follow through with this story.