USNS Patuxent returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 10-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — USNS Patuxent returned to Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday morning.

It’s been more than 300 days since service members aboard the USNS Patuxent were in Hampton Roads.

Crew aboard the ship were away on a 10-month deployment.

Patuxent, a combat logistics force vessel, served as the role of replenishment oiler for 86 ships operating in the North and Baltic seas.

