Airport strike may cause delays, WBG underground fire still burning, Trump to enact tariffs: Sunrise Brief

Airport strike in Charlotte may impact flights going out of ORF for Thanksgiving. Yesterday, some workers at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, went on strike. On the monitors at Norfolk International Airport, we saw multiple American Airlines flights between Norfolk and Charlotte delayed. Whether or not that was because of the strike was unclear.
News 3's Colter Anstaett was at the Norfolk International Airport for much of the day yesterday monitoring flights, and travelers he talked with say they're not worried.
A strike by some workers at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, continues today, potentially impacting flights to and from our area. It started yesterday morning and comes as tens of millions of people will be flying this week for Thanksgiving.
The strike includes workers employed by American Airlines contractors. Those workers clean the airplane cabins, empty trash, and help people in wheelchairs get on and off. They say they're striking because of unfair labor practices.
A bigger issue in Norfolk may actually be parking. As of yesterday, the airport was still working on the new park and wait lot. Whether or not it would be open for Thanksgiving was unclear. One thing's for sure, though: a strike won't help what will likely be one of the busiest and potentially chaotic travel periods of the year.Travelers at ORF not worried as workers at Charlotte airport go on strike
Underground fire in Williamsburg still burning. A fire that started Saturday morning continues to burn under a parking lot at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.
Fire Chief Ryan Ashe with the James City County Fire Department told us the stormwater drainage structure underneath the parking lot somehow caught fire and buckled. These structures are made out of plastic.
Fire officials say it's not connected to any sanitary sewer systems. They're just letting the fire burn off at this point because they can't get the water in the right areas to extinguish it.
Chief Ashe says the hole has gotten bigger, with more than 75% of the parking area now collapsed. There has been no update on the cause of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.
If you suffer from respiratory issues, be mindful of this area since smoke is still present and will be present for a few more days.Smoke and fire still present behind Williamsburg Premium Outlets after parking lot collapse
Trump vowing to enact tariffs on biggest trade partners of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to enact tariffs on the nation's three biggest trade partners, Mexico, Canada and China.
He says it's to crack down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Trump is threatening a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada, plus a 10% tariff on goods from China, which could make life more expensive for Americans.
China, Mexico, and Canada are the top three exporters to the U.S., bringing in around one and a half billion dollars worth of goods in 2022.Trump vows to enact tariffs on trade partners
This morning's weather: Scattered showers today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it will be warm again today with highs in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. The biggest rain chances will be from mid-morning to the early afternoon.
Our first cool down of the week moves in on tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s, near normal. Look for clouds to building in tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Collapsing homes in Rodanthe
A man is offering a helping hand to save threatened oceanfront property. Mark Schiller wants to allow a homeowner to move their threatened home to a lot he owns in Rodanthe, where 11 homes have collapsed since 2020. He even said he’s open to negotiation and helping out financially.
“Our heart goes out to these people, because you purchased this years ago, never imagining that the ocean would encroach that far," Schiller told News 3.
Schiller says it's frustrating to see a lack of immediate solutions to this issue and he just wants to help. News 3 has been following the issue for years as more and more homes fall victim to the ocean. We recently reported on some homeowners who are racing time to move their homes back as the beachfront continues to erode.
