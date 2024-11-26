Airport strike may cause delays, WBG underground fire still burning, Trump to enact tariffs: Sunrise Brief

Airport strike in Charlotte may impact flights going out of ORF for Thanksgiving. Yesterday, some workers at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, went on strike. On the monitors at Norfolk International Airport, we saw multiple American Airlines flights between Norfolk and Charlotte delayed. Whether or not that was because of the strike was unclear.

News 3's Colter Anstaett was at the Norfolk International Airport for much of the day yesterday monitoring flights, and travelers he talked with say they're not worried.

A strike by some workers at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, continues today, potentially impacting flights to and from our area. It started yesterday morning and comes as tens of millions of people will be flying this week for Thanksgiving.

The strike includes workers employed by American Airlines contractors. Those workers clean the airplane cabins, empty trash, and help people in wheelchairs get on and off. They say they're striking because of unfair labor practices.

A bigger issue in Norfolk may actually be parking. As of yesterday, the airport was still working on the new park and wait lot. Whether or not it would be open for Thanksgiving was unclear. One thing's for sure, though: a strike won't help what will likely be one of the busiest and potentially chaotic travel periods of the year.