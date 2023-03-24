Alzheimer’s association chapter in Virginia Beach rallies in Washington

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of the Virginia Beach chapter of the Local Alzheimer’s association rallies in Washington went to Washing D.C. to fight for people with Alzheimer's.

The organization serves more than 150,000 people who have the disease.

The Alzheimer's association gathered with advocated across the nation outside the white house to rally for Alzheimer's patients.

To date, the centers of medicare and Medicaid services cover the cost of all FDA-approved drugs.

Alzheimer's treatments are approved by the FDA but are not covered by the centers for medicare and Medicaid Services.

This means that patients who are at a higher stage of Alzheimer's are ineligible for treatment.

The Director of Nursing at the Terrace at Beth Sholom Village and ambassador for the Alzheimer's association Robin Gordon says the cost of Alzheimer's treatment is about $20,000.

"It's called Lequembi it was approved by the FDA back in January and it will attack the plaque in the brain that causes Dementia or Alzheimer's it's proven to work. and many individuals have succeeded through these clinical trials. CMS just will not approve it." said Gordon.

The group is hoping tat the centers of medicare and Medicaid services can cover the high cost.

