AMBER Alert canceled, Mom loses teen son, Deadly Hampton shooting: Sunrise Brief

3 children who were kidnapped in Virginia were found safe in Alabama, police say. An AMBER Alert for the kids, which was issued when they were kidnapped while waiting for the school bus in Augusta County yesterday morning, was canceled last night.
Their biological mother, 35-year-old Shanice Chante Davison from Evergreen, Alabama, was arrested, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody in the Birmingham area of Alabama after a brief pursuit on I-495.AMBER Alert canceled after 3 kids taken from Virginia bus stop found safe
The mother of an Indian River High student who was shot to death in Virginia Beach spoke with News 3. Lakenya Crippen says her son DJ was the life of the party. He also had goals for his future: He was thinking was joining the Navy and recently took the ASVAB test.
She said DJ was over at the Tallwood Apartments hanging out with his cousin on what felt like a normal Monday. He was shot that night on Kempsville Road and later died at the hospital.
Police are still investigating the incident. They're asking anyone with information to call the Crime Solvers a call at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.Mother of teen shot in Virginia Beach speaks with News 3
A man was shot to death during a dispute outside of a Hampton home, police say. Police say they found a 23-year-old man yesterday around 7 p.m. on Goldsboro Drive. A 26-year-old woman who was also shot was found shortly after in the 5000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police say. The woman is expected to survive.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) involved. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.Man shot to death, woman injured during dispute outside of Hampton home
This morning's weather: Cold start, with sunshine later in the day
Forecaster Derrah Getter says a very cold and bitter start to your day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s out the door. The gusty conditions are causing it to feel more like the 20s and teens.
This afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with bright sunshine. High pressure will be our dominating weather feature over the weekend.
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
So far this morning, there haven't been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: $40M suit over fmr. teacher's shooting moves forward
$40M suit over former elementary teacher's shooting in Virginia moves forward. A six-year-old student shot Abby Zwernerin her classroom last year.
Now, in a $40M lawsuit, Zwerner said Richneck's former assistant principal, Dr. Ebony Parker, ignored warnings that the six-year-old student had a gun on January 6, 2023.
Zwerner's legal team wants to ask Parker questions about her actions that day as they prepare to go to trial with their lawsuit. Parker has pleaded the fifth, refusing to answer questions in light of a separate criminal case against her for the same shooting.
This week in court, a judge ruled Parker must answer more questions about her actions on the day of the shooting as part of Zwerner's lawsuit against her and the Newport News school division.
The judge said Parker doesn't have to answer every question. While she can avoid certain questions now, she could be asked those questions once her criminal trial is over.
The lawsuit will go to trial in October 2025. Parker's criminal case is set for February 2025.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.