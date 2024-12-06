AMBER Alert canceled, Mom loses teen son, Deadly Hampton shooting: Sunrise Brief

3 children who were kidnapped in Virginia were found safe in Alabama, police say. An AMBER Alert for the kids, which was issued when they were kidnapped while waiting for the school bus in Augusta County yesterday morning, was canceled last night. Their biological mother, 35-year-old Shanice Chante Davison from Evergreen, Alabama, was arrested, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody in the Birmingham area of Alabama after a brief pursuit on I-495. AMBER Alert canceled after 3 kids taken from Virginia bus stop found safe

The mother of an Indian River High student who was shot to death in Virginia Beach spoke with News 3. Lakenya Crippen says her son DJ was the life of the party. He also had goals for his future: He was thinking was joining the Navy and recently took the ASVAB test. She said DJ was over at the Tallwood Apartments hanging out with his cousin on what felt like a normal Monday. He was shot that night on Kempsville Road and later died at the hospital. Police are still investigating the incident. They're asking anyone with information to call the Crime Solvers a call at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP. Mother of teen shot in Virginia Beach speaks with News 3