Driver charged with assault with a deadly weapon; two peaceful protesters hit in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A driver has been charged for hitting two protesters Monday night in Elizabeth City during a peaceful event calling for transparency after the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Elizabeth City Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Ehringhaus Street and Griffin Street around 6:45 p.m., during the demonstration.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

41-year-old Lisa Michelle O'Quinn was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill by use of a motor vehicle, one count of Careless and Reckless and one count of Unsafe Movement, police said.

In a press release, police added that they are investigating the matter and will present findings to include potential "aggravating factors fr criminal advancements for potential sentencing purposes of a hate crime involving this incident." O'Quinn is being held at the Albemarle District Jail.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Michelle Fleming Morris and 42-year-old Valerie Lindsey.

On Monday night News 3 obtained a video taken by Andrea Rovenski Monday night. Rovenski told News 3 she marched along with others throughout Elizabeth City.

“They started screaming at the protesters, and that’s when I got my phone out,” Rovenski said. “I started recording again, and that’s when the car hit a protester on a bike and just kind of started nudging them a little bit and then just waited for them to move.”

