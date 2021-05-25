Protests continue after Andrew Brown Jr.'s death; viral video of alleged protest encounter surfaces

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Protests continued Monday night throughout Elizabeth City, weeks after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by deputies as they were serving him warrants.

News 3 obtained a video taken by Andrea Rovenski Monday night. Rovenski told News 3 she marched along with others throughout Elizabeth City.

“They started screaming at the protesters, and that’s when I got my phone out,” Rovenski said. “I started recording again, and that’s when the car hit a protester on a bike and just kind of started nudging them a little bit and then just waited for them to move.”

News 3 photojournalist Justin Fleenor talked with a law enforcement officer on scene who confirmed an incident took place. News 3 reached out to Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Monday night for more information and, as of Monday night, we're still waiting to hear back.

Hazel Banks joined others voicing a message after Brown’s death last month. The Elizabeth City pastor said she's been close to the Brown family over the years.

“I’m motivated because it could’ve been my son,” Banks said. “If something would’ve happened like that to your family member, how would you feel?”

Chelsea Patrick has been coming out to show support.

“It makes me really angry,” Patrick said. “I just want to be here to support the Black community [and] my friends.”

Protesters hope to get the attention of state and national leaders while continuing to peacefully make their voices heard.

“We can just fight for justice that it will not happen to another young man or woman,” Banks said.

Protesters told News 3 a letter will be sent to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II on Tuesday, asking him to meet with folks in Elizabeth City this Friday, May 28.

Meanwhile, a separate cookout event is scheduled to take place where people hope to show support for the Brown family.