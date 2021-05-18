DA Womble says deputies are 'justified' in fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr.; No deputies involved to be charged

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. - District Attorney Andrew Womble provided updates Tuesday on the state's investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s death after months or protests and calls to release the body cam footage.

During the briefing, the DA said after reviewing the investigation, Brown’s death was justified. Womble says Brown’s actions made it reasonable for deputies to use deadly force.

DA Womble walked through the events that took place leading up to the fatal shooting by deputies on April 21. Womble says, deputies received two arrest warrants along with a search warrant for both of Brown's vehicle and home.

Womble says the warrants were in reference to Brown being accused of selling drugs in the county.

Womble began to describe the moments leading up to Brown's death. He says that six deputies approached Brown's vehicle on April 21 and told him to show his hands and other commands.

Womble said Sergeant Meade fired the first shot in the front windshield after he says Brown drove towards one of the deputies who was directly in front of his car. Womble says Brown's vehicle drove across the lot and several more shots were fired. He says a total of 14 shots were fired. Womble says Brown's vehicle was considered a deadly weapon.

NEW: This is the first public release of body camera footage depicting the deputy shooting of Andrew Brown. Warning: strong languagehttps://t.co/esXEwocRpz pic.twitter.com/YAJDRiG75Q — Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) May 18, 2021

Womble says the shooting was justified due to Brown's actions and the deputies involved had no prior complaints. Womble says officers in unmarked cars across the street were put at risk by Brown’s fleeing car. No officer involved in the shooting death will be charged.

Womble says the recent details that weren't released before are due to wanting to keep the integrity of the case and understands frustrations from the public and media. He says that citizens should not jump to conclusions until all facts are out.

Despite Womble showing clips of the body cam footage to the media during Tuesday's briefing, Womble says the rest of the video will need to go through the courts for release to the public.

Monday, the Pasquotank NAACP is demanding the resignation of Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and the firing of the deputies involved in Brown's death.

