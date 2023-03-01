Area strawberry farms planning to open earlier after warm February

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - After a warmer-than-average February, local strawberry farms say they're expecting to open their seasons earlier than normal in 2023.

Hickory Ridge Farm on Battlefield Boulevard tells News 3 its strawberry plants are already blooming and, since it takes 30 days from bloom to produce fruit, the owners are preparing to open their U-pick season early.

According to a social media post, opening day is April 1. The farm has special coverings to keep strawberry blooms protected from any cold snaps that come before then.

Cullipher Farm in Virginia Beach says it's also expecting strawberries to come early, in addition to blueberries and peaches, and could open two-to-three weeks earlier than normal.

Word of the earlier start date comes on the heels of news that the Pungo Strawberry Festival was canceled for the fourth year in a row.